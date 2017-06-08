Brit Floyd "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show"

The hotly anticipated rock event of the year returns, as Brit Floyd brings the music of Pink Floyd to life once again with its lavish new stage show, 'Pink Floyd Immersion World Tour 2017’. The spectacle of a Pink Floyd concert experience is truly recaptured in high-definition sound, and with a stunning million dollar light show and state of the art video design.

As well as performing the favorite moments from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and The Division Bell, Brit Floyd will also pay special tribute to the Animals album, in its 40th anniversary year, with a show stopping rendition of Dogs, as well as a host of other Pink Floyd musical gems.

The Brit Floyd show has truly become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Division Bell tour, complete with circle screen and multiple moving light design, lasers, inflatables and theatrics, a Brit Floyd show really is as close as fans will ever get to experiencing the magnificence of a Pink Floyd show live.

For this special occasion, the Young Voices of Colorado will be joining the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Brit Floyd.

For well-seasoned Floyd connoisseurs and newcomers alike, come discover, remember and enjoy the incomparable world of music that is Pink Floyd.

For more information, and to sample music and video on the band, please go to: www.britfloyd.com

This concert benefits Colorado Public TV 12, and is sponsored by The Denver Post, 99.5 The Mountain, Out Front, Prime Time for Seniors, 50Plus Marketplace News, Daily Camera, The Gazette, Marriott Denver West, Hermes Private Car, and Brothers BBQ.

WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. (Gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Red Rocks Amphitheatre

TICKETS: $52.50 GA Tickets (plus service charges) available at www.AXS.com or by calling 1-888-929-7849. Tickets also available through Channel 12 online at www.cpt12.org or call 303-296-1212 (M-F 9am-5 pm).

TICKET LINKS:

AXS: http://axs.com/events/330555/brit-floyd-tickets?skin=redrocks

CPT12(PBS): https://www.cpt12.org/BritFloyd