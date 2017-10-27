Britain's sensational a cappella group, VOCES8 performs

VOCES8

7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27

Tickets start at $20 at www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents, 303-987-7845 or the Box Office

Britain's sensational a cappella group, VOCES8, visits Lakewood for its first-ever LCC Presents performance on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. In a happy marriage of dynamic voices, VOCES8 takes the audience on a musical journey through a diverse repertoire that includes music from the Baroque and Renaissance eras through contemporary arrangements of pop and jazz.

VOCES8 is passionate about music education, engaging in a broad range of outreach work that reaches up to 40,000 people a year. While in Lakewood, the group will be conducting workshops with members of several area high school choirs. VOCES8 enjoys regular play on international television and radio, with BBC radio calling the group "the slickest of the [a cappella] lot." In 2016, VOCES8 released its latest studio album, “Winter." The prior two albums, "Eventide" and "Lux," rose to the top of the classical charts in the U.K. The group has toured extensively, performing at Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Cité de la Musique Paris, Vienna Konzerthaus, Tokyo Opera City, National Centre for the Performing Arts Beijing, the Shanghai Concert Hall, Tel Aviv Opera House and Mariinsky Theatre Concert Hall. Artistic collaborations include Britain's Philharmonia Orchestra; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; period ensembles Florilegium, L’Arpeggiata and Les Inventions; violinist Hugo Ticciati; cellist Matthew Sharp; and pianists/composers Jonathan Dove and Ola Gjeilo.

The 2017-2018 Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), with appreciation to the members of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, and Denver Post Community, which improve and enrich the lives of those in our community.

