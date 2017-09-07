Broadway Bike Fair
Ross-Broadway branch library 33 E. Bayaud Ave., Denver, Colorado 80209
BikeDenver and DPL invite bike enthusiasts to this family-friendly event! Take a ride through a small obstacle course while learning about bike safety. Explore the library's book bike while decorating your own bike. Bikes Together will be on hand to perform safety checks and minor fixes. Bring bikes and helmets for children. Ideal for kids that already know how to ride a bike, ages 6 and up.
