Welcome to the first annual Broadway Halloween Parade hosted by the Broadway Merchants Association and City Council Lucky District 7! This community-friendly event will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 6:00pm in the eclectic and funky Heart of Broadway. Stretching from 3rd to Alameda along Broadway, the inaugural Broadway Halloween Parade will feature various spooky floats, bands and marcher and we encourage all attendees to join in the fun by wearing your favorite Halloween costume. At the end of the parade, all are asked to march in the street to bring our Halloween bash to a close.