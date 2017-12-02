Brunch with Father Christmas

Members: $20, $13 children ages 3-13; Non-Members: $25, $16 children ages 3-13.

Four Mile Historic Park 715 South Forest St., Denver, Colorado 80246

Before settling in for a long winter’s nap, settle in by the fireplace for a morning with the big guy himself. Father Christmas hosts this occasion for families to feast on seasonal fare and participate in traditional holiday merrymaking.

Members: $20, $13 children ages 3-13; Non-Members: $25, $16 children ages 3-13. Reserve your seats at www.fourmilehistoricpark.eventbrite.com.

Four Mile Historic Park 715 South Forest St., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
720-865-0800
