The Union Station Buskerfest will take place outside Denver’s Union Station June 23 from 5-8pm & June 24 from 10am - 8pm. Featuring an international lineup of artists, this extravaganza aspires to cultivate a tradition of live street art and performance in the Mile-High City.

Conceived by award-winning preservationist Dana Crawford, the Union Station Buskerfest will enliven Union Station’s fantastic public plaza and introduce Denver audiences of all ages to skilled performers specializing in the living traditions of busking and street theatre. Fire performers, musicians, face painters, hula-hoopers, jugglers and others will provide entertainment This event is free and open to the public. Proceeds from select Union Station vendors will benefit Arts Street, an organization who encourages high-risk youth to channel their artistic talents into positive activity.