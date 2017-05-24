Buyer's Lunch & Learn: The Top Five Considerations Before Buying a Business

Buyer’s Lunch & Learn: Top Considerations Before Buying a Business

Are you considering buying a business this year, but are unsure of where to begin? Maybe you have been retired for a few years and are looking for a new adventure. This presentation will bring to light the opportunity of buying an established business and the considerations that entails.

Please join Transworld Business Advisors of Denver for a discussion of the Top Five Considerations Before Buying a Business. During this discussion, an experienced broker will touch such topics as personal motivation and your ownership role.

During the presentation, there will be ample time for questions and discussion. This presentation is a great opportunity for those new to entrepreneurship, those interested in a career change, business advisors and even experienced business men and women looking to return from retirement.

A healthy lunch spread will be provided to all attendees.

An Introduction to the Speaker: Chris Cantwell, Broker of the Year 2016

Chris Cantwell is a business broker with Transworld Business Advisors of Denver and received the 2016 Broker of the Year award for his excellence in serving Transworld’s customers. Chris brings 20 years of small business experience to Transworld via the restaurant industry. Having worked for visionary entrepreneurs Ted Turner, George McKerrow Jr. and Norman Brinker during his career has taught Chris about being bold in your dreams, passionate about what you do and achieving success. Working with small business restaurant franchisees fueled Chris’s desire to join Transworld. While Chris is diverse in working with all industries, restaurants, hospitality and franchises are his areas of added expertise. He is also a member of the Colorado Restaurant Association providing him with a wealth of information and a great network. Chris is an active volunteer with Junior Achievement – Rocky Mountain and is currently participating in a multi-week program teaching 9th graders about entrepreneurship. He was raised in the foothills of Golden, CO and enjoys spending time with his family and two daughters, who are avid competitive dancers, skiers, and golfers.

Details

WHEN

Wednesday, May 24th, 2017

12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (1.5 hours)

LOCATION

The Classroom at Enterprise 5280

3000 Lawrence Street

Denver, Colorado 80205

REGISTRATION POLICY

This event is free to attend, however, we require a $15 deposit to hold your place. Following your attendance at the event we will refund your full deposit. Cancellations will be accepted, through Eventbrite, at least 24 hours in advance of the presentation. No-shows will not receive a refund of their deposit. Thank you for your understanding.