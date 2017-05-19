Miners Alley presents the Tony Award-winning musical

Cabaret

Music by John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Joe Masteroff

Directed by Len Matheo

Musical Direction by Mitch Samu

Choreography by Angie Simmons

May 19-June 25, 2017

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boardinghouse, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include some of the most memorable songs in theatre history; “Cabaret,“ “Willkommen,“ “Money” and “What Would You Do.“ This 1998 revival includes the additional songs “Mein Herr” and “Maybe This Time.”

Miners Alley Playhouse presents "Cabaret" May 19 through June 25 in Golden. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30p.m; Sundays at 2:00p.m.; Sunday, May 28, June 4, 11 & 18 at 6pm. Tickets are $18 - $30 and available by calling 303-935-3044 or online at www.minersalley.com. Miners Alley Playhouse is located at 1224 Washington Avenue. Golden, CO 80401.