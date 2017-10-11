Caldecott author/Illustrator Dan Santat LIVE in Denver

Second Star to the Right Children’s Bookstore is proud to present Caldecott Award winning author & illustrator Dan Santat on Wednesday, October 11th, 4:30pm, at Denver’s Sam Gary Branch Library. The creator of The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend will be stopping in Denver to share his new starred-review picture book, After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again).

The family event will feature a presentation by Dan Santat followed by a book signing. Egg-themed crafts and activities will precede the presentation from 3:30-4:15pm.

Santat’s latest work recounts what happens to Humpty Dumpty after his fall from the wall. Humpty Dumpty is faced with the choice of continuing to live in fear, or break free of it.

The October 11th event will be Santat’s only public appearance in Colorado. Second Star is delighted to partner with Denver Public Library for this free event. Reservations for seating with discounted early-bird book orders can be made by calling Second Star to the Right at 303-455-1527 or completing the order form found here: http://secondstartotherightbooks.com/dan-santat-event-tickets-and-info/