Canoe View Acrylic Painting Class

Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

Paint with full-time working artist, Tabetha Landt, in her studio in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe! Tabetha will walk you through recreating the featured painting. $35 No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun! See all classes offered - www.DenverArtClasses.com

Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Arts - Event, Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Workshops - Event
720-279-7911
