CareNow Urgent Care - Grand Opening

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 6, for a family-fun open house -- this event is FREE and open to the public!

Enjoy food trucks, kids' activities and be the first to get a "sneak peek" of the new CareNow Urgent Care on Evans. Meet our care team and receive a free blood pressure check!

WHEN: Sat. Jan 6, from 11 AM – 2 PM

WHERE: CareNow Urgent Care -1405 E. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80203 (on Evans, just East of Downing)

COST: Free

Please call 303-584-8133 for additional information.