Carmina Latinae, a concert by the Columbine Chorale highlights songs in Latin. Selections from 15 countries spanning over 6 centuries are included in the program. The concert features familiar works from Bach and Mozart but also introduces songs written since 2010 by Antognini, Memley, and Elberdin. Settings of Ave Maria by Rachmaninoff and Vujić are juxtaposed with a song about the devil and another about chickens. Although titles of several works are similar, the interpretation of each composer gives a strong contrast. Songs in languages with Latin origins, French, Spanish and Italian provide variety. This eclectic program proves that for singers, Latin is never a dead language.