Carnival for the Cure

Ritchie Center at University of Denver 2240 Buchtel Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80210

Colleges Against Cancer is transforming our annual fundraising event, Relay for Life, into a Carnival for the Cure! Come enjoy an evening full of classic carnival activities, prize give-aways, competitive challenges, live music, and traditional Relay activities. All the funds, at the end of the night, will be donated to the American Cancer Society to benefit cancer research and other cancer related activities! 

Tickets are $5 each and come with one prize give-away ticket! Please use our Venmo for payments: @ducac. We also accept cash payments!

Ritchie Center at University of Denver 2240 Buchtel Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80210

