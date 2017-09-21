Case studies: 1939

Come enjoy locally made drinks and eat yummy food while we use specific case studies from history as a jumping off point to explore the impact on politics, fashion, economics, science, culture, etc…and how it relates to our civic life today.Our first Case Study: The year 1939

We'll be creating a mini-world's fair of sorts, with these confirmed exhibitions:

Video installation about the ignored stories of people of color, the role of technology, and other weird stuff from digital designer Michelle Lim

Performance about the introduction of Superman and Batman from Stephen Brackett (Brer Rabbit of Flobots) and Mitch Slevc.

Poetry from the labor movement about the Wizard of Oz from Phil Woods

History of the Association of Southern Women for the Prevention of Lynching from World War II veteran and historian/writer Ed Wood

Printmaking of Resistance to the Nazi's from Rick Griffith's MATTER studio

Stories of the LGBTQ community in Denver from historian David Duffield

from historian David Duffield A look at Charlie Chaplin, the Spanish Civil War, National Health Care, and more...

You'll come and wander around the fair, learn some things you didn't know, offer up some things you do know, and then we'll converse about how these things relate to today and what we can do about it...

$5 suggested donation.