Celebrating Charlie Burrell's 97th Birthday
YES! Charlie Burrell is celebrating his 97th birthday! and will be signing copies of his memoir: The Life of Charlie Burrell: Breaking the Color Barrier in Classical Music throughout the evening. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to thank this lovely man for all he has done for so many. Music by Denver greats Ellyn Rucker & Ken Walker
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
