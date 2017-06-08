Celebrating Student Composers at the Festival for Creative Pianists

Come celebrate student composers during our Thursday evening program! Performances will include Luke Rakers, playing works from the Abundant Silence catalog (all living composers!), Martha Hill Duncan performing her solo piano compositions, and our judges performing works by the student composers. This event is open to the public with admission by donation.
This festival is the only competition of its kind in the world, encompassing classical, jazz and other musical idioms in a constructive educational setting.
Info
Wash Park UCC/CMA 400 S. Williams St., Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
