Celtic Festival: An Evening in Ireland

The Cherry Creek Chorale’s biennual Celtic Festival occurs earlier this year so that we may welcome our special guests, Colcannon, Colorado’s premier Celtic Band! The concert will feature selections by the Chorale and The CherryTones, by our guests and with our guests. Come enjoy the toe-tappin festivities 7:30 pm, February 23 & 24, 2018 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave. Cherry Hills Village CO 80113. For tickets visit www.cherrycreekchorale.org