Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening

to Google Calendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00 iCalendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00

Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204

Come help us celebrate our fancy new Teen Space at the Central Library! We will have teen authors in attendance, yard games, videogames, a button making craft, snacks and refreshments. No registration required but adults must be accompanied by a teen

Info
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Kidstuff - Event, Library - Event
720-865-1111
to Google Calendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00 iCalendar - Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening - 2018-02-11 14:00:00