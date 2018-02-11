Central Library Teen Space Grand Opening
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
Come help us celebrate our fancy new Teen Space at the Central Library! We will have teen authors in attendance, yard games, videogames, a button making craft, snacks and refreshments. No registration required but adults must be accompanied by a teen
Info
Denver Public Library: Central branch 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Kidstuff - Event, Library - Event