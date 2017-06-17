CFU Un-Job Fair: Options and Strategies for Successful Self-Employment

. “The Un-Job Fair: Options and Strategies for Successful Self-Employment” is a day-long symposium for anyone running small businesses or considering launching one. Keynotes and breakout sessions are full of practical tips and tools, as well as needed inspiration provided by Barbara Winter, author of Making a Living Without a Job. A participant last year remarked that the event was “inspiring. I got a lot of practical advice for breaking through my frustration to finally start my own business.” Anyone who is self-employed, or is wanting to be, will find more information at www.freeu.com or (303) 399-0093. $88 or $76 for CFU members.