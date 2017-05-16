Chamberlin Observatory Public Night

Public Nights are a Denver tradition that began on the night of August 1, 1894. The Denver Astronomical Society has hosted Public Nights at the University of Denver’s Historic Chamberlin Observatory for over 60 years.

All public nights start with an informative, multi-media astronomy presentation by a DAS lecturer. Presentations may be illustrated with colorful computer graphics shows, videos, and/or whatever audio/visual method is appropriate. Astronomy presentations are designed for visitors of all ages.

Additionally, visitors will be treated to telescopic views of the moon, stars and star clusters, planets, galaxies, nebulae, etc., through Chamberlin’s historic, 28-foot long, 20-inch aperture Alvan Clark-Saegmuller refracting telescope (weather permitting).

On cloudy nights, visitors can still hear the lecture, view and learn about the telescope, and receive a tour of the observatory, including its various clocks, the meridian telescope, library, wall displays, and an animated video display on the night sky for that month. DAS volunteers will be happy to answer any questions you may have about astronomy, astronomical observing, and the observatory.

These shows are specifically tailored for the non-astronomer who is interested in learning about the universe and how to observe celestial objects. Bring the whole family!

Please note that while disabled visitors can usually be accommodated, the observatory is a historic building and has not been modified to allow unassisted wheelchair access to the dome room or the telescope eyepiece. See the Safety Rules & Access Considerations.

Admission prices are only $3 for children and $4 for adults, payable online via PayPal.