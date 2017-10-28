Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck

to Google Calendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00

Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205

Culminating potluck for Changing the Legacy of Race Community Conversation series. Please bring a favorite snack or dessert to share! Beverages provided. Facilitators from the Blair-Caldwell, Park Hill, and Ford-Warren libraries conversations will attend. All programs are free and open to the public.

All conversations are free and open to the public.

Info
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205 View Map
Food & Drink - Event, Outreach - Event
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00 iCalendar - Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck - 2017-10-28 15:00:00