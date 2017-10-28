Changing the Legacy of Race Community Potluck
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205
Culminating potluck for Changing the Legacy of Race Community Conversation series. Please bring a favorite snack or dessert to share! Beverages provided. Facilitators from the Blair-Caldwell, Park Hill, and Ford-Warren libraries conversations will attend. All programs are free and open to the public.
All conversations are free and open to the public.
Info
Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library 2401 Welton St., Denver, Colorado 80205 View Map
Food & Drink - Event, Outreach - Event