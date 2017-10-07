Changing the Legacy of Race
Park Hill Library 4705 Montview Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80207
We are pleased to present facilitated conversations in Park Hill and Five Points designed to dive deeply into how we might change the legacy of race in our communities. Two groups will each meet twice to view film clips, read text excerpts and talk about their discoveries on Saturdays in October. The conversation series will culminate in a joint potluck at Blair Caldwell African-American Research Library on Saturday, October 28.
