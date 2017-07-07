Charm-Stacked Bracelets: Fun & Easy Beading Techniques

Making jewelry is fun, easy and affordable! This beginner-level class teaches all the basic techniques of beading and jewelry making to create one-of-a-kind bracelets. Learn how to measure your wrist accurately, use stretch beading cord, and make a secure knot to hold your beads. Get an introduction to color theory and design for jewelry making, and explore how to select and mix colors and add charms for a unique flair. You’ll work through the whole process from start to finish and leave class with two beautiful, unique bracelets. Shemi Dixon is a craftswoman of many interests: a mixed-media artist and a jewelry designer and creator. She sells her jewelry at local art shows throughout Colorado. Shemi owns a successful online art business and creates weekly tutorials for over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube
Colorado Free University 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, Colorado 80230 View Map
