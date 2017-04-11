The Lakewood Cultural Center presents the powerhouse all-male Argentinian dance company, Che Malambo, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11. Tickets start at $20 and are available at 303-987-7845, www.Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

Malambo, a dynamic blend of precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song, is at the heart of the gaucho (South American cowboy) tradition and is now thrilling audiences around the world with this new production created by choreographer Gilles Brinas. This energetic and fun show is perfect for the whole family!

Malambo began in the 17th century as competitive duels that tested skills of agility, strength and dexterity among the gaucho. It soon evolved to include its hallmark, zapeteo, the fast-paced footwork inspired by the rhythm of galloping horses. Malambo also features the drumming of traditional Argentine bombos and whirling boleadoras, a throwing weapon made up of intertwined cords and weighted with stones. Since its premiere in Paris in 2007, Che Malambo has performed around the world, including a highly successful 32-city world tour.