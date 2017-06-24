45th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

Fans of taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken, sake and Japanese artwork and wares won’t want to miss this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival – “Sakura Matsuri” in Japanese.

The festival celebrates the Japanese heritage and culture through live entertainment, food and drink, a marketplace and informative exhibits and demonstrations.

The gymnasium in the Temple is home to a variety of food and drink, including the popular teriyaki chicken plate lunch, Asian chicken salad, sushi and delicious Japanese sweets called manju. Volunteers will be pouring complimentary hot green tea, but if that’s too much heat on a warm summer day, head outside for a cold glass of craft beer and a tasty teriyaki burger. For a real Japanese experience, try the sake – Kampai (“Cheers”)!

Visit the “Song, Art and Somen” Area, located underneath the Temple to cool off. Just enter the Temple gates on Lawrence Street, turn right and go down the stairs. There you will find refreshing chilled somen (thin wheat flour noodles) and other snacks. Your friends and family can experience karaoke: a sing-along to words on a screen to express your vocal star power! Watch live Japanese-inspired art demonstrations by local artists. Their skillful art work will be on sale so you can take a piece of Japan and the festival home with you.

Our fine selections in the Japanese-themed marketplace will have you browsing through jewelry, anime, pottery, fine art, apparel and more. The marketplace will include informational booths representing Japanese and Japanese American organizations which are so vital to our community.

Although the Cherry Blossom Festival is the largest fundraiser for the operations and programs of the Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, it relies on the volunteer efforts of Temple members and nonmembers alike. Japanese Americans, students of Asian studies and aficionados of Japanese food, entertainment and culture are all invited to volunteer their time to the festival. Please contact us at info@sakurafoundation.org for volunteer information.

Check this site often for updated details on the festival, including marketplace vendors and live performances on the outdoor stage! Like us on Facebook to get the latest updates and share your excitement for the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival!