Tam O’Neill Fine Arts

311 Detroit St.

Denver, CO 80206

Contact: Tam O’Neill

Phone: 303.355.7711

Email: tam@tamoneillfinearts.com

Website: tamoneillfinearts.com

For Immediate Release

ESTABLISHED CHERRY CREEK GALLERY PLANS RETIREMENT EVENT

Tam O’Neill Fine Arts will close its doors for the final time on July 15

Denver, CO, (May 26, 2017) – Denver’s premier source for vintage Audubon prints and Western Americana will be closing its doors this summer after two decades of business. Tam O’Neill Fine Arts specializes in historic prints and maps offering a rare glimpse into the wilderness, natural history, and indigenous communities of the American West prior to settlement.

Tam O’Neill Fine Arts will offer a “retirement sale”, which will start June 3rd at 9 AM and continue through the Cherry Creek Arts Festival (July 1-3) and Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale (July 13-16). The gallery will close permanently on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The ongoing retirement sale will offer dedicated collectors and newcomers alike the opportunity to own a small piece of history.

The decision to consolidate her storefront presence was prompted by Founder, Tam O’Neill’s desire to dial back her work schedule, “I’m turning 60 this year, and I want to prioritize time for travel and family.” O’Neill will remain available by appointment for appraisals and private consultations, and her popular frame shop, Cherry Creek Custom Framing, will remain open.

Tam O’Neill Fine Arts has been a small, locally owned-business in Cherry Creek North for over twenty years. Clients have included The National Wildlife Museum in Jackson WY, the Huntington Library in San Marino CA, The Denver Art Museum and many other prominent institutions, interior designers and collectors.

An advocate for locally-owned businesses for over two decades, O’Neill is optimistic about the future of Cherry Creek North, stating, “Cherry Creek North has been a wonderful incubator for my business. I’m grateful for the clients and friendships I’ve established through the gallery. While it is bittersweet, now I am looking forward to sharing weekends with my husband!”

Although the gallery’s physical location will close July 15th, treasures such as Audubon engravings, western Americana and natural history prints will remain available for sale at www.tamoneillfinearts.com.

