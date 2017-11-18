Cherry Creek Theatre Company presents

Beau Jest

by James Sherman

Directed by M. Curtis Grittner

November 9 - December 10, 2017

After disapproving of her last relationship, Sarah Goldman’s conservative Jewish parents are anxious to meet her new beau, Dr. David Steinberg. The only problem is that Dr. Steinberg is completely fictitious, and Sarah never actually broke up with her WASP boyfriend Chris Cringle. Before the Goldman’s come for dinner, Sarah hides Chris and hires male escort and aspiring actor Bob Schroeder to play the part of the charming Jewish doctor. In this hilarious romantic comedy, just how far will Sarah go to please her parents?

All performances are held at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC), 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver, CO 80246. The new dates and times of the performances are Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m. ; Sunday evening performances December 3 and December 10 at 7 p.m. No performances November 23-26.

Single tickets are $35; $30 for seniors/students online at 303-800-6578 or online at www.cherrycreektheatre.org.

The cast includes Rachel Turner (Sarah), Kyle Steffen* (Chris), Austin Lazek (Bob), Damon Guerrasio (Joel), Sharon Kay White* (Miriam) and Josh Levy (Abe).

“This play has a big heart and we love the characters like family.” says director Michael Curtis Grittner, “Sarah works so frantically to keep her parents, and everyone else, happy that she forgets to manifest joy for herself. She knows her parents won’t approve of her boyfriend so her answer is to invent a Jewish boyfriend. Now we are left to wonder how high she can build her beau charade tower before the Jenga block of truth brings it down.”

Cherry Creek Theatre Company is the vision of a group of dedicated Cherry Creek North residents, businesses and local theater leaders, who have made it their mission to enhance and enrich the Cherry Creek community by producing a broad range of high quality productions that will be entertaining, educational, enriching and diverse.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association,

the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.