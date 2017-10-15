Chili Cook Off
South Pearl Street Farmers Market 1200-1900 S. Pearl St., Denver, Colorado 80210
Join us at the Old South Pearl Street Farmers Market on Sunday, October 15th for the 5th Annual Chili Cook Off! For just $5.00 you can taste all chili entries in three categories: red, green & specialty. All proceeds benefit Forgotten Feline Rescue and The Feline Fix. Check them out at:
www.forgottenfelinesdenver.org
www.thefelinefix.org
WHAT: 5rd Annual Chili Cookoff
WHERE: South Pearl Street Farmers Market
1500 S. Pearl Street, Denver
WHEN: Sunday, October 15
TIME: 9am – 1pm
Why: To benefit Forgotten Felines Rescue & The Feline Fix
Cost: $5.00 to taste all chili in 3 categories – red, green, specialty – vote for your favorite for People’s Choice
ENTER: $10.00 per entry – RSVP in advance to Kathy 303-842-4128 (text or call) for complete rules
PRIZES: Top 3 prizes in red, green, specialty chili plus People’s Choice - CASH & TROPHIES
Three expert judges will judge the top 3 prizes in each category.