I Ching Wisdom for Constancy Amid Change

The most revered book of Eastern natural health philosophy, the I Ching, guides our qigong meditation practice to observe and act in strategic alignment with life’s ever shifting rhythms for peace of mind and sound spiritual and physical health. Clarity in these wisdoms eliminates all struggle, fear and confusion, bringing us into flow with life’s divine intentions. Purchase The Complete I Ching: The Definitive Translation by the Taoist Master Alfred Huang prior to our first class.