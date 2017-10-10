50th Anniversary Celebration of the Sam Mitchell Herbarium of Fungi

The Chipotle Film Series, presented by Chipotle Mexican Grill, includes three films relating to sustainable food practices, organic farming and community agriculture. Each evening includes food provided by Chipotle, a screening of the film, and a post-film panel discussion. “PolyFaces” follows an Australian family who use their life savings to travel to the USA and farm in a style that may help change the fate of humanity. Set amidst the Shenandoah Valley in northern Virginia, Polyface Farm is led by the “the world’s most innovative farmer” (TIME) and uses no chemicals and feeds over 6,000 families and restaurants and food outlets within a three-hour “foodshed” of their farm.