Chocolate & Wine Tasting/Pairing

This event is part education, part fundraising, and 100% opportunity to eat chocolate and drink wine!

Spend an evening with CWHF inductees sharing stories and learn to pair chocolates and wines with The Chocolate Therapist, Julie Pech. Our guest inductee for May is Jill Tietjen, (2010) engineer, women’s advocate, mentor, and co-author of "Her Story". For the May class, daughters are also welcome for tea and chocolate! Questions? Call 303-271-3599 Price is $40.00 , $30.00 for daughters.