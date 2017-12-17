Christian Science Talk on Divine Love's Healing Power at Christmas

Sun, 12/17 4 p.m.

Christian Science Talk

“Christmas – the Healing Power of Divine Love” will be the focus of a talk to be given by Maryl Walters, a Christian Science practitioner, lecturer and teacher from St. Louis, Missouri, at Sixth Church of Christ Scientist, 2701 S. University Blvd., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. Prior to the free talk, to which all interested persons are invited, refreshments will be served at the church located at the corner of S. University Blvd. and E. Yale Ave. For more information, contact the church at 303-757-0379 or at sixthchurchdenver@outlook.com.