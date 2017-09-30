Award winning Gracias Choir presents Christmas Cantata 2017

The 6th annual "Christmas Cantata Tour 2017" will be held on September 30, 2017 at 7:00pm at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1040 14th St, Denver, CO 80202, with the award winning, internationally known Gracias Choir. The event is totally free and seats are limited.

The Christmas Cantata Tour is a musical event that conveys emotion, joy, and the true meaning of Christmas. This year, it is planned to visit more than 25 cities in the United States in order to carry the message of the life of Jesus through music and theater. Gracias Christmas Cantata is a presentation that will make the audience travel back to Israel, 2000 years ago, at the time of the birth of Jesus Christ, and telling the story of "Ana", the rebellious girl who found the Christmas miracle. It will also consist of four acts including Christmas songs, classical music and hymns. The International Gracias Choir is an award-winning choir and orchestra that has received multiple awards and continues to lead the world of choral music.

It is organized by young leaders of International Youth Fellowship-Denver (IYF-Denver). IYF-Denver is a Christ-centered organization that seeks to grow today's youth into tomorrow's leaders, transforming society through cultural exchange and global understanding.

For more information and to request your free tickets, please call 720-308-3442 or email: Denver@iyfusa.org or visit: www.christmascantata.us Click on Get My Free Tickets

http://christmascantata.us/ticket_request/