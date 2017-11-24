A Christmas Carol

Prices vary by date and availability.

Stage Theatre 1400 Curtis Street , Denver, Colorado 80204

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol promises to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit” according to the Examiner. Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, this joyous and opulent musical adaptation traces money-hoarding skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. A Christmas Carol illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

Sam Gregory returns in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge with Director Melissa Rain Anderson at the helm of this beloved holiday tradition.

Producing Partners: Singleton Family Foundation.

303-893-4100

