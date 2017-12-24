Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park

to Google Calendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00

$70

Charcoal Restaurant 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80204

Don't let dirty dishes on Christmas Eve turn you into a Scrooge! Join us for a 7-course set dinner celebration on Christmas Eve and we'll do the cooking and the dishes for you. $70/person. We have everything from eggnog to risotto to venison. And if you have dietary restrictions, let us know - we're happy to accommodate. Bonus, if you book both Christmas Eve and New Year's, save $20 on your New Year's Eve bill! (minus gratuity, tax and alcohol).

Info
Charcoal Restaurant 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Food & Drink - Event
303-953-8718
please enable javascript to view
$70
to Google Calendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Eve at Charcoal Bistro Wash Park - 2017-12-24 17:00:00