Christmas Eve Jazz Megan Burtt and Paul Musso

T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring…oh, who are we trying to kid? Megan Burtt and Paul Musso will be stirring up some magic on this Christmas Eve! They join together for a fantastic performance of classics, originals and special arrangements of tunes we all know and love. And probably a few Christmas carols in the mix as well!

We will also be featuring a very special dinner, with details in the link below!

http://www.denversartbar.com/2017/12/christmas-eve-jazz-megan-burtt-paul-musso-2/

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.