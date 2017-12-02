Christmas Mission and Fair Trade Market

Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church 1980 Dahlia St., Denver, Colorado 80220

Join the youth groups from Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church for the Annual Christmas Mission and Fair Trade Market. Plan on doing your Christmas and holiday shopping from among our many fair trade and nonprofit organizations from around the world.

This market features handmade gifts, clothing, food items, cards, books, and sacred art from around the globe, while supporting the work of local artists and groups. All proceeds directly benefit the organizations at the sale.

Saturday, December 2, 9 am - 3 pm

Sunday, December 3, 8 am - 12:30 pm

FREE

Fellowship Hall

Montview Blvd. Presbyterian Church

1980 Dahlia Street, Denver

Info
303-355-1651
