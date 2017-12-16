Christmas Tea with Charles Dickens
Chautauqua scholar and actor David Skipper brings dramatic life to the great Charles Dickens as he was in 1844, a year after the publication of A Christmas Carol in Prose. Mr. Dickens will read excerpts from his beloved novel. He also loves to engage his guests in holiday parlour games, so bring your festive yuletide imagination. Enjoy reading, listening or viewing the story beforehand.
