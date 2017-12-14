Citizen Oversight Board: Quarterly Public Forum

Join us for a discussion on the state of policing, incarceration, law enforcement, and oversight in Denver. The Citizen Oversight Board (COB) practices civilian oversight of the Denver Police Department and the Denver Sheriff Department. Civilian oversight is an ever-evolving field designed to provide communities with a voice in how law enforcement is conducted.

Under the Denver City Charter, the COB is authorized to make policy recommendations on topics of concern to the community. Those topics can include, but are not limited to, discipline, use of force, training, community relations, hiring, rules, and the complaint process. The COB works closely with the Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM), and is also tasked by Charter with assessing the monitor’s effectiveness. We hope to see you at our Quarterly Public Forum! We rely on community input and look forward to your comments and questions.