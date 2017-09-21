Citizen Oversight Board's Quarterly Public Forum

The COB practices civilian oversight of the Denver Police Department, Denver Sheriff Department, and the Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM). Join us for our Quarterly Public Forum.

Civilian oversight is one of the leading fronts in police reform. Throughout the country, volunteers and professionals (often attorneys) investigate and monitor the policies and practices of various police and sheriff departments.

Independent oversight agencies can make recommendations on discipline in misconduct allegations or can advise on department policies, including but not limited to use of force guidelines, implicit bias training, trauma-informed practices, community-officer moderation, and youth outreach. Denver’s OIM runs a nationally recognized “know your rights" program for youth called Bridging the Gap: Kids & Cops. The OIM can take officer misconduct complaints or commendations directly.

The Board, and the OIM, were added to the city's charter last year. Now we need the community's input on their goals and expectations for the board. In addition, at the upcoming forum, the Sheriff will be in attendance. It's a great opportunity to ask questions about the city’s incarcerated population, or to learn more from the Independent Monitor about the state of and challenges to oversight in the city.