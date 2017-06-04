City Park Jazz: The Other Black (feat. Wesley Watkins)

Newly formed in the late Fall of 2012, this dynamic group started with a mere 9members and has launched to upwards of 24. That's right, just about 30 musicianscollaborating to bring you a unique sound and leave you with a smile in your soul.These are musicians that have already contributed successfully to the scene; from Birds Of A Feather, Bonnie & The Beard, Petals of Spain, The People's Abstract and more.

Needless to say, upon taking stage - this assortment of artistry commands it's presence. Their act has been compared to reading an old school Parliament comic book. In a nutshell, this crowd's get-up is wild, garish, & funky with fresh attire that makes you believe they MUST have a costume designer amongst them somewhere. In short, they are like watching a cartoon come to life.

The Other Black clearly simply loves what they do. Their soul-funk- do-wop mix with a modern squeeze endears them. People are on their feet when The Other Black hits the stage. If you haven't seen them yet, you will.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver. The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.