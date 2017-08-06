City Park Jazz: Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra

The Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra (ASO), based on early ’60s Jamaican Ska music, is conducted by Denver music veteran Chad Aman. This talented wall of sound truly dishes up an original musical experience. The show takes the audience on a roller coaster ride from ingenious Ska-inspired arrangements of standards (from Lady Gaga to Rossini) to innovative orchestral originals.

At points throughout the show, Aman literally “plays” the orchestra like an instrument, resulting in a remarkable feat of improvisation. You do not want to miss this one-of-a-kind musical tour de force!

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.