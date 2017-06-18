City Park Jazz: Linda Styles

With her own unique sound and quality, Linda’s sultry sound is prominent whether she is singing blues, jazz, r&b, hip-hop or gospel. With a vocal range that allows her versatility, she takes full control and mesmerizes you with her silky style. Many have said they “get chills” just listening to her sing. Linda’s melodic and electrifying vocal and stage performance has mesmerized audiences of all ages. Her silky style and charisma is sure to grab your heart, mind and soul. After which, you will never be the same.

In 1999, Linda co-wrote and produced her first single CD self-titled Linda and in 2001, participated in a compilation CD titled, Life's Story where she co-wrote and performed on six songs. Linda released her CD titled "You're the One" in September 2005. Linda was honored in 2003 by the Colorado Black Women for Political Action at their 24th Annual Tribute to Black Women Luncheon where she received the “Arts Honoree” award in recognition of her outstanding service achievements and contributions to the Denver community.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.