City Park Jazz: Dotsero

Taking their name from a small mountain town in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, DOTSERO means “Something Unique” according to Ute Native American legend to some. It means DOT-ZERO on the earliest geographical railroad maps to others, but to jazz fans worldwide DOTSERO means Contemporary Jazz at its best, full of life energy and spontaneity that few artists in the genre have been able to match.

A no nonsense sax and guitar driven thrill ride of energy and excitement. As much fun to watch as they are to listen to. The band has performed at major jazz festivals; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, JVC Winter Park Jazz Fest, Jazz Trax Catalina Island Jazz Fest and The Cancun Jazz Festival, among others. From Ala Carte Ala Park in San Francisco to West Palm Beach’s Sunfest, DOTSERO has crisscrossed the nation performing their exciting brand of jazz.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.