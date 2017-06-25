City Park Jazz: Dotsero

City Park 1729 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80205

Taking their name from a small mountain town in the Rocky Mountains of  Colorado,  DOTSERO  means  “Something  Unique”  according  to Ute Native American legend to some. It means  DOT-ZERO on the earliest geographical  railroad  maps to others, but to  jazz  fans worldwide  DOTSERO  means  Contemporary  Jazz  at its best, full of life  energy and spontaneity that few artists in the genre have been able to match.

A no nonsense sax and guitar driven thrill ride of energy and excitement. As  much fun to watch as they are to listen to. The band has performed at major jazz festivals; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, JVC Winter Park Jazz Fest,  Jazz Trax  Catalina Island  Jazz Fest  and The Cancun Jazz Festival, among others. From Ala Carte Ala Park in San Francisco to West Palm Beach’s Sunfest,  DOTSERO  has crisscrossed the nation performing their exciting brand of  jazz.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver. 

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.

