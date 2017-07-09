City Park Jazz: Buckner Funken Jazz

The Buckner FunkenJazz band has been a long time favorite of fans in Denver and surrounding areas of Colorado. We are a diversified band, playing straight ahead jazz, blues, funk, latin as well as our own original music. We are an upbeat party band that does make the crowd move, you can't sit still when you hear our music.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.