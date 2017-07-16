City Park Jazz: Judge Roughneck

If you have spent any time at all on the Denver music scene, Judge Roughneck needs no introduction. Their blend of ska & reggae pays tribute to both the early '80's British 2-Tone movement and the original jazz-laced ska of Jamaica, infused with soul, has been electrifying audiences since 1995.

They have headlined every venue you know plus opened for almost every ska and reggae legend who has passed through town including UB40, Burning Spear, Rebelution, General Public, The Skatalites, The Specials, The English Beat, Fishbone, Damian Marley, Steel Pulse, and The Wailers. They have appeared at the prestigious Reggae on the Rocks Festival at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater 15 times.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.