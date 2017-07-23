City Park Jazz: Los Bohemios

Los Bohemios is an acoustic ensemble composed of some of the best musicians in Colorado. They play traditional Cuban Son, Salsa, Cumbia and Boleros, as well as Latin Rock and Latin Jazz. Los Bohemios features Ricardo Peña on vocals, guitar, requinto and piano, Amy Biondo on vocals and hand percussion, Ed Edwards on guitar and tres and vocals, Mark Diamond on upright bass, and a killer percussion section with Jose Espino and Dean Kielian on congas, bongos and timbales.

A major feature of the band is their beautiful three part harmonies mostly in Español. If you love Buena Vista Social Club or Gloria Estefan, and the romantic ballads in the style of Los Panchos, you'll be in for a treat! Their high energy performance and diverse repertoire move audiences in concerts, clubs, or wherever they perform. Timeless, fun and beautiful music for you to enjoy!

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.