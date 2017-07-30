City Park Jazz: JoFoKe

It is rare to find a vocal artist who can maneuver between genres while maintaining a genuine authenticity of each and the integrity of her own voice. Spanning from classical to gospel to jazz through to rock, blues, pop, funk and soul, JoFoKe (bka Joslyn Ford-Keel) is such a vocalist who does this with ease.

Fabled to have been born with microphone in-hand on a snowy Denver evening, she was raised engrossed in performing and worship artistry by her classically trained, jazz pianist father, choir director mother and all around artsy blended family. This eclectic artist grew up active in music, theater and dance but, perhaps the greatest impressions were left when she was given a chance to “sit-in” with her family and friends’ bands, vocal groups and orchestras.

JoFoKe (pronounced: Joh-Foh-Kee) emerged on the professional Colorado music scene as a teen and, because of her sophisticated musical ear, attention to detail, and ability to effectively adapt her sound to most styles of music, she was quickly dubbed a “chameleon”. Having spent nearly 20 years as a session vocalist, artists consultant, clinician and in other support capacities within the music industry, JoFoKe is currently a highly sought after singer, songwriter, arranger and vocal producer.

City Park Jazz heads into its 31st season with a great lineup of FREE Sunday concerts in the park. Spanning 10 weeks across June, July and August, the collection of local musicians in this year’s lineup crosses cultures, styles and genres in a way that reflects the musical and cultural diversity of Denver.

The 2017 season will begin in June and continues each Sunday night from 6-8 p.m through early August. The free concerts are at the pavilion in City Park. Please remember the City Park Rules in order to keep this a fun family event.