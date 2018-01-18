The Civic Center Conservancy is excited to announce the unveiling of Civic Center Art in the Park: Tree of Transformation, during a free public event in Civic Center Park. This temporary art installation, created by Denver-based artists Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf of Yetiweurks, brings art, music and light together in a stunning and interactive display. The piece is a steel tree rooted in a wooden upright piano, with steel drums attached to the "branches" - the drums create music and the tree lights up when the piano is played. The work will remain in the park through April 15. Enjoy treats from local food & beverage trucks and mingle with the artists while local musicians demonstrate how the Tree of Transformation works. Guests are encouraged to interact with the piece, as well! Stop by after work , bring the kids after school...you won't want to miss this special event of art & culture in Civic Center Park! Please visit Denver's Civic Center Park Facebook Events for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/878959708949785.