Civic Center Cinema: Blues Brothers

The Civic Center Conservancy and Outdoor Cinema Network look forward to bringing free outdoor movies back to Civic Center Park for a seventh year, and welcome Xfinity as sponsor of the newly-rebranded Civic Center Cinema series. Other event sponsors include Denver Parks and Recreation, 105.5 FM The Colorado Sound, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

In 2017, the Wednesday-night series will take place on the evenings of August 2nd, 9th and 16th.

Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.), but on-site food trucks will be available beforehand starting at 6:30 p.m. Picnics are also welcome.